Escaped boa constrictor snake sets off alarm at high school

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia --
A slithery escape artist set off alarm at a high school in Virginia.

A boa constrictor slipped out of his tank at the school's science lab, WJLA-TV reports.

On Monday, motions sensors inside Hayfield Secondary School sent security on a mysterious mission.

It was a Columbian Red Tail boa constrictor.

Animal Protection Police Officer Siobhan Chase and Buddy the Boa Constrictor came face to face.

"He was a little freaked out when I popped up on top of the cabinet, he was like, 'Oh my God.' And then I just kind of picked him up and he was like, 'Oh, okay, I'm used to this,'" Officer Chase said.

No, the snake didn't slither into the school. Buddy simply slipped out of his tank in the science lab.
