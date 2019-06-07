Pets & Animals

Driver rescues kitten from overpass on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A kitten is safe and off the streets after a good Samaritan rescued her from the freeway.

The man posted about the incident on Facebook, saying that he spotted the kitten while driving along the Southwest Freeway.

RELATED: Dog trainer saves stray dog running loose in HOV lane

"I thought to myself, 'no, that can't be safe.' I go back and OMG it was a baby kitten stuck on the side of the freeway," Rob Acuna wrote in the Facebook post.



The video shows the kitten stuck between two ledges on the freeway. She was about to fall off the overpass, but the driver quickly grabbed her and placed her in his vehicle.
