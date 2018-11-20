PETS & ANIMALS

Dolphin found shot to death on Manhattan Beach

A local animal rescue is offering a reward for information about a person who fatally shot a dolphin.

By ABC7.com staff
MANHATTAN BEACH, California --
An animal rescue group is offering a reward for information about a person who fatally shot a dolphin.

Photos from Marine Animal Rescue show the dead dolphin after it was found washed ashore on Manhattan Beach.

After an examination, it was determined the dolphin was killed by a bullet.

The rescue is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible.

"There is NO excuse for such brutality against these beautiful animals," the rescue said in a Facebook post.

