PETS & ANIMALS

Dog found in ditch bound with duct tape; man charged with animal abuse

EMBED </>More Videos

A Missouri man was charged with animal abuse after a dog was found in a ditch with its mouth and legs bound with tape.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. --
A Missouri man was charged with animal abuse after a dog was found in a ditch with its mouth and legs bound with tape.

A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy on patrol discovered the dachshund Thursday in a ditch near Old Highway M and Schneider Road, KMOV reports.

The dog, who animal hospital workers named "Jimmy," was malnourished and may have suffered a concussion.

Paul Garcia, 39, is accused of binding Jimmy's snout with electrical and duct tape. His paws were bound with duct tape. Garcia allegedly threw the dachshund out of a car window about 12 hours before he was found.

Temperatures were in the 30s when Jimmy was discovered and had been in the teens the night before, authorities said. He was taken to Ivan Animal Hospital for treatment. Authorities said he is doing much better.

Jimmy's owner was found Friday afternoon, KMOV reports, and his real name is "Flick." They will be reunited.

Garcia was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. He is being held at Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltydogu.s. & worldMissouri
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog set on fire at Va. park has died, shelter says
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
'Zombie deer' disease reported in 24 states
Puppy love: Rescue dogs tie the knot for Valentine's Day
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WARRANT: Informant didn't buy drugs from couple killed in raid
Police: Dunkin' Donuts store manager fatally shot by boyfriend
Pres. Trump signs border deal but will also declare emergency
LIVE: Aurora shooting leaves multiple wounded, large police presence confirmed by Kane County sheriff
Report: Payless to file for bankruptcy and close 2,300 stores
WANTED BY FBI: Richmond man accused of sex exploitation of kids
Woman found stuck in air vent of home in northeast Houston
'HELP! HELP! HELP!' Man describes moments he heard screaming from woman stuck in vent
Show More
Police: 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident under arrest
Judges make big money marrying couples on county time
TRIPLE WHAMMY: Weekend closures could tie up drivers
7-year-old writes goodbye to parents during bomb threat
Parents get into brawl during youth wrestling tournament
More News