animals

Dog reunited with owner after car crash, 78-mile journey

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A 7-year-old terrier was thrown from her owner's car during a car crash in Berkeley, ran off and somehow ended up in Sacramento -- 78 miles away.

On May 31, someone took Princess to the Front Street Shelter in Sacramento.

The shelter provided a picture and said Princess was really sweet -- bonding with everybody except for potential adopters who didn't give her ample attention.

That was a good thing.

Princess' owner finally found her on the shelter's website and the two were reunited last week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsberkeleysacramentocar crashreunionanimal newsdoganimalspet adoption
ANIMALS
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Clear Lake is home to largest urban wilderness preserve in US
3 horses killed in possible DWI crash when driver hits pole
'Handsome' goat goes viral for his striking looks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News