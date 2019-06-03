Pets & Animals

Deputy rescues sleeping couple from rattlesnake

MAURY COUNTY, Tennessee (KTRK) -- A quick thinking deputy saved a sleeping couple from a rattlesnake.

Deputy Adam Sisk says he was responding to a suspicious person call when he noticed the snake right next to a couple sleeping on the ground.

"It's kind of a shocking event. You think you see everything in this profession then you see something like that," recalled Deputy Sisk.

Thankfully both the man and woman managed to get up and get away safely.
