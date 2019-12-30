Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Cyclist gives thirsty koala water during severe heatwave in Australia

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officials in South Australia say there is "catastrophic fire danger" for the state until Monday.

The hot and dry conditions have led to several bushfire outbreaks and a severe heatwave.

A video shared through Storyful shows a thirsty koala drinking water from a bicyclist.

The koala approached a group of cyclist and climbed on the bicycle before getting a drink, according to cyclist Lulu who uploaded the video to Instagram.



"There were about a dozen cyclists around me watching this (all men) and several commented that it was genuinely the best thing they've witnessed. What a truly wonderful experience," Lulu said.

In the video, a woman can be hears saying: "Poor little thing... Oh he's trying to lick my glove."

Heatwave conditions are forecast to be above 100 degrees in Australia this weekend with no real relief until New Year's Eve.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsheat exhaustionwaterwildfiredrinking watercyclinganimals in perilwild animalsamazing videoviral videoaustraliaheatanimalanimal newscute animalscaught on videobicycleanimalsu.s. & worldinstagramheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
Sports reporter's husband reveals last message from wife
2 women found stabbed to death in northeast Houston: Police
Missing person search at Grand Canyon for La Porte man
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
Chase ends with 4 officers firing shots, killing man
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Show More
Here's how much cash you need to get Texans playoff tickets
5 astronomy events to look for in 2020
Top 10 weather events of the decade in southeast Texas
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai fill wish lists of women, kids at shelter
Man killed at popular lounge near downtown Houston: Police
More TOP STORIES News