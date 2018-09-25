HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --This is one of those things that feels so Texas.
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies had to wrangle two loose bulls back into their pasture along the service road of the North Sam Houston Toll Road, just east of TC Jester Boulevard.
Constable Deputies wrangle two loose bulls back into their pasture on the service road of the N Sam Houston Toll Rd, east of T C Jester BL.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 25, 2018
It was the second day in a row that cattle were spotted walking along the road.
The deputies used lights and sirens to get the animals back on the proper side of the fence.
