Constable Deputies wrangle two loose bulls back into their pasture on the service road of the N Sam Houston Toll Rd, east of T C Jester BL.



Follow Us at https://t.co/E8STYHMtoE to receive live feeds on crime and arrests in your area. pic.twitter.com/CGEiCezbSA — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 25, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3576950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two bulls battle it out in a neighborhood in Fremont, California. Each bull weighs approximately 2,000 lbs.

This is one of those things that feels so Texas.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies had to wrangle two loose bulls back into their pasture along the service road of the North Sam Houston Toll Road, just east of TC Jester Boulevard.It was the second day in a row that cattle were spotted walking along the road.The deputies used lights and sirens to get the animals back on the proper side of the fence.