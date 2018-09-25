PETS & ANIMALS

Constable deputies wrangle 2 loose bulls in northeast Harris County

Cattle on the loose in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This is one of those things that feels so Texas.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies had to wrangle two loose bulls back into their pasture along the service road of the North Sam Houston Toll Road, just east of TC Jester Boulevard.


It was the second day in a row that cattle were spotted walking along the road.

The deputies used lights and sirens to get the animals back on the proper side of the fence.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bulls battle it out on neighborhood street after escaping ranch
Two bulls battle it out in a neighborhood in Fremont, California. Each bull weighs approximately 2,000 lbs.

