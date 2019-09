HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pasadena Animal Shelter is pleading for help from the community, saying they are completely full!Photos posted recently to the organization's Facebook page shows just a few of the cats and dogs available right now. To see all of the available animals, visit the shelter's website here Dogs are available for $25 and you can adopt a cat for $5. All pets come vaccinated, microchipped, and fixed.If you want to adopt or foster, the shelter is open for adoption Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.The shelter is located at 5150 Burke Road in Pasadena.