Bearded dragon shows up with Hemet family's Walmart order

A family in Hemet had quite a surprise when they opened the box for a bicycle they ordered from Walmart: A bearded dragon. (Riverside County Dept. of Animal Services)

By ABC7.com staff
HEMET, California --
A family had quite a surprise when they opened the box for a bicycle they ordered on Walmart.

Inside the package was a bearded dragon. It was sitting on the seat as they lifted the bike out of the box.

The lizard is native to Australia.

Riverside County animal control responded and say the dragon appears to be in good health and was likely someone's pet. It may have crawled into the box during the packing process.

They are now trying to track down the lizard's owner.

An earlier version of this story stated the package was ordered from Amazon. It has since been updated.
