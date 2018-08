Bear euthanized after wandering into post office, making huge mess

You don't mess with the U.S. Mail, especially when you already have a negative reputation with locals.One bear found that out the hard way recently in Colorado. KCNC-TV reports the bear made the post office, one of his stops in Pitkin, Colorado, population 69.He made a real mess in the tiny town's post office-mail was everywhere.Word got around that a bear made it inside the post office and people were staring at it though the windows.Unfortunately, the bear had been in trouble in the area before.Since he already had a track-record, wildlife officials were called in to euthanize the bear to protect people in the area.