Bat tests positive for rabies in Pasadena

A live bat found outside a store in Pasadena has tested positive for rabies. Now health officials are advising the public to take precautions.The Harris County Public Health Department (HCPH) says the bat was found at a shopping center at 1000 E Southmore Avenue, Pasadena in front of the Ross department store on August 24, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.HCPH wants to be sure any person who may have had direct physical contact with this bat at this time and location be evaluated for potential risk of rabies exposure.Rabies is a serious, deadly disease that can be transmitted to a person by contact with infected saliva through a bite or contact with mucous membranes (i.e. eyes, nose, and mouth).