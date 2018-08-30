PETS & ANIMALS

Bat tests positive for rabies in Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

Facts about Houston's bat population

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A live bat found outside a store in Pasadena has tested positive for rabies. Now health officials are advising the public to take precautions.

The Harris County Public Health Department (HCPH) says the bat was found at a shopping center at 1000 E Southmore Avenue, Pasadena in front of the Ross department store on August 24, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.

HCPH wants to be sure any person who may have had direct physical contact with this bat at this time and location be evaluated for potential risk of rabies exposure.

Rabies is a serious, deadly disease that can be transmitted to a person by contact with infected saliva through a bite or contact with mucous membranes (i.e. eyes, nose, and mouth).
RELATED: What to know about Houston's bats
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbatsrabiesPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What to know about Houston's bats
PETS & ANIMALS
Puppy in ruff spot saved after getting stuck in wheel well
Houston Zoo brings you nose-to-nose with black bears
UPS driver faces un-bear-able obstacle
Family devastated after pet mauled to death by pack of dogs
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected over North Loop ramp
Neighbors in shock after suicide that led to doorbell ringer
Woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Tony Kemp saved Justin Verlander and we are thankful for him
HPD arrests 69 people for engaging in prostitution
Raging fire spreads to 4 buildings in Montrose
Crews working to free trapped person after violent crash
Kanye West apologizes for saying slavery was 'a choice'
Show More
NO TRAINING: Woman accused of being 'fake' dentist
Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video
11-year-old dying from leukemia gets 200 mph ride in Ferrari
VIDEO: Referee suffers brain injury after being punched
Mom ordered to trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
More News