New baby elephant coming to the Houston Zoo this spring

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo will soon be getting a big delivery this spring - a baby elephant!



Asian elephant Shanti is pregnant, the zoo announced on Wednesday. The 29-year-old elephant is one of the Houston Zoo's 10 Asian elephants. This is her fourth pregnancy.

Zoo officials are optimistic that Shanti's pregnancy is advancing normally and on schedule. According to the zoo, she has received nearly two years of pre-natal care by elephant and veterinary teams with regular ultrasounds and blood work.

Shanti will give birth in the McNair Asian Elephant Habitat cow barn under the supervision of her keepers and veterinary staff.

After delivery, she and her new baby will undergo post-natal exams and spend several days bonding behind the scenes.

"The elephant team looks forward to watching the pair share several key moments that will prepare them for their public debut," said zoo officials.

For updates on Shanti's pregnancy, visit the Houston Zoo's website.

