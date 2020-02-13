Pets & Animals

Australian koalas get help from League City girl after bushfires

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- At just seven years old, Taryn Ford is already spearheading a big project for a cause that's close to her heart.

"I love koalas a lot," she said.

She recently learned of the raging wildfires in Australia and, while she hasn't seen the heartbreaking images of the many koalas that have suffered burns or have died, she knows the animals are in danger.

"When my mom told me about the animals, it was sad for me," said the little girl.

Her mother, Emily Ford, told ABC13 her daughter just wanted to help.

She just said, 'I want to help. I want to help.' She was almost in tears," said Ford.

Ford said she spoke with her daughter about fundraising and possibly sending the money to an organization in Australia. It was then when little Taryn developed the idea of raising 'Coins for Koalas' at her school in League City.

"She started drawing a plan, she visualized a tree, and as people were donating, they'd get recognized by having their names written on a leaf at school," explained Ford.

The tree the girl visualized is now at Bauerschlag Elementary and its collecting leaves every time someone leaves a donation.

"I just feel good for the koalas," she said.

Taryn's parents also set up a GoFundMe account hoping to raise her big goal of $5,000. The money will go toward the Wildlife Warriors.

"They have a big effort going on right now to expand their animal hospital because, they have so many animals coming in," explained the mom.

So, as every donation comes in, whether big or small, Taryn is one step closer to making a big difference in a part of the world she has yet to see.

"If I ever go to Australia, I want to see the koalas," she said.

