Asian elephant expecting bundle of joy at Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo has welcomed an adorable baby elephant into its ranks.

The Houston Zoo welcomes two baby Jaguars

While the rest of the world was glued to their computer screens waiting to watch April the giraffe give birth, the Houston Zoo had two baby giraffes born in the month of April.

The Houston Zoo has a pretty big announcement, just in time for Mother's Day!One of their Asian elephants named Tess, who's been pregnant for two years now, is expected to give birth this summer!Zookeepers say Tess is 35 years old, and mother to a 13- and 7-year-old.You can watch Tess anytime of day through