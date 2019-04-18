80-year-old man wrangles large alligator in his backyard

MIAMI, Florida -- Ed Chapman, 80, wrangled a massive alligator out of his backyard in southwest Miami.
"That thing tugged me all over. Carried me, twisting and fighting all the way across the property," says Chapman.
The gator was about six and a half feet long.
They told WSVN it would be more than eight feet if not for the fact part of its tail had been cut off.
He says this is nothing strange since he collects poisonous snakes for venom research and also breeds wolves.
"He swatted me with his tail, knocked my legs out under me," says Chapman.
According to wildlife experts, alligator sightings will likely increase in the near future, as mating season is approaching.
