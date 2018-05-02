PETS & ANIMALS

6-year-old recovering after being mauled by pit bull

EMBED </>More Videos

A six-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a pit bull in her very own neighborhood. ABC7 News spoke with the victim's mother as well as with those who live with the dog. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, California --
Hype is a 1-year-old pit bull accused of attacking a woman's 6-year-old daughter. She did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation.

The woman who called herself Laura said, "The dog grabbed my daughter and dragged her out into the street like a rag doll."

On Friday afternoon the victim, who is in kindergarten, was walking with an adult and another little boy. They were on their way to her after school care program.

As they walked past Hype's house, the gate was open and the dog ran out. The dog owner's father admitted, "Sometimes he runs around after people."



According to neighbors, Friday wasn't the first time.

Larry Luque, who lives a few houses away from Hype said, " The dog got me, he went after the mail carrier, went after the neighbor next door. He went after at least six people I know of."

Neighbor April Luque admitted being afraid of the dog and said others are as well.

Many say they've reported the dog and his owner to Oakland Police, prior to Friday's attack.

A woman named Jennifer M. lives in the house with Hype. She says he's harmless. "The house and the cars have been broken into so if anything he keeps us all here protected and safe."

Police referred the case to Animal Services, who ordered Hype to stay indoors for 10 days.

The victim, meantime, has a large bite mark on her backside but it did not require stitches.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalschildrenchild injuredinvestigationpolicedog attacku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News