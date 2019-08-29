SHEPHERD, Texas (KTRK) -- Fifty-nine dogs rescued from a breeder are doing much better after a long ordeal more than 50 miles away.
The dogs didn't bark and didn't cry out as volunteers carried the canines to safety in northwest Houston.
"They're our Chihuahuas, mixes," said Lynn Sabo of Lola's Lucky Day.
It almost seemed these furry friends instinctively knew they're about to embark on their best lives.
"We got there about 2 o'clock" Sabo said. "We ended up with 59 dogs."
Passionate people with Lola's Lucky Day rescued the animals from a breeding situation gone bad in Shepherd, Texas.
"It just kind of got out of control. This is unfortunately what happens," said Larissa Gavin.
They say the good thing here is the folks in trouble reached out for help.
"They did, they did, they were interested in doing better for their animals," said Paschian Duquette of S.A.V.E Rescue Coalition.
The volunteers will now work to find a permanent place for the dogs.
They'll go to other rescue groups, and might even head north to Wisconsin.
"Number one, we need fosters. There's not any room before we adopt them out," Duquette said.
If you want to help the group, you can reach out to Lola's Lucky Day at www.lolasluckyday.com.
"Here in Houston, it's really rewarding to me to find great loving homes," Gavin said.
Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
59 dogs rescued from property in Shepherd
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More