pedestrian killed

Deadly crash with pedestrian shuts down all lanes of I-610 North Loop westbound at Homestead

EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian hit shut down lanes on 610 N Loop WB at Homestead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fatal crash involving a pedestrian is causing backups on the North Loop for the Tuesday morning commute.

The deadly crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on the I-610 North Loop westbound, headed toward the Eastex Freeway.

Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Homestead.

Just before 6:30 a.m., backups stretched all the way to U.S. 90.

Drivers can take I-10 to the Eastex Freeway as an alternate route.

It was unclear what exactly led up to the deadly crash.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncar crashpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashpedestrianstraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
HPD searching for 2 drivers after man killed in hit-and-run on I-10
Mainlanes blocked on I-10 East Freeway after major deadly crash
Deadly hit-and-run on I-45 sparked long delays for morning commute
Woman hit and killed while crossing North Freeway near Parker
TOP STORIES
Man with cane shot and killed after being harassed by teens, HPD says
Changing Third Ward: How rising home prices are pushing out families
Officer who helped inmate escape dies from self-inflicted wounds
Here's when we have our next (small) chance for rain
Texas Medical Center provides final COVID-19 update
Houston man found dead inside crashed vehicle on drive to Waxahachie
Video shows woman breaking window at Harris Co. Pct. 4 with a rock
Show More
Plane wreckage moved away from residential backyard for investigation
Leading Houston voice in pandemic says he tested positive for COVID
Wife shows up after man was allegedly killed by his girlfriend
Man tells police he shot his sister, turns out no one was injured
Body found along Southwest Freeway, police say foul play was involved
More TOP STORIES News