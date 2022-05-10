Deadly crash with pedestrian shuts down all lanes of I-610 North Loop westbound at Homestead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fatal crash involving a pedestrian is causing backups on the North Loop for the Tuesday morning commute.The deadly crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on the I-610 North Loop westbound, headed toward the Eastex Freeway.Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Homestead.Just before 6:30 a.m., backups stretched all the way to U.S. 90.Drivers can take I-10 to the Eastex Freeway as an alternate route.It was unclear what exactly led up to the deadly crash.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.