'He was everything': Family looking for answers on who ran over their loved one in South Post Oak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is desperate for any leads on their loved one's case after he was found dead on the road in South Post Oak.

Houston police confirm he was walking to work when at least two cars allegedly ran him over.

His family identified him to ABC13 as Rassambs Wende Mathias Koama.

HPD is investigating the case. The department said in a release when the incident first happened that a driver left the scene and didn't help Koama.

A different driver in a black Honda Civic returned to the scene and called 911. She was released with no charges filed at the time.

It's unknown at the time which vehicle caused the Koama's death, according to investigators.

"We really want to know what happened that night because it's so strange to us," Koama's mother-in-law, Niki Harrington, said. "We think he was taking a shortcut to work."

That night they lost someone who meant so much - a giving and loving father whose 9-year-old son will now have to go through life without his pillar.

"And I lost it because he was my son. He was everything to me and my family. He was everything," Harrington said. "My grandson said to his mom and I, 'Now everyone is going to have a daddy except for me.' So, he was a special person."

He was a believer who lived life by faith with a heart of service.

People in his community, including his big family in Africa, hope his story speaks to viewers.

They urge anyone with information on what happened to Koama or who may be responsible to contact the Houston Police Department's Hit & Run Division at 713-247-4065.

The family longs for answers, hoping for justice and working through the immense grief of losing someone so important.

