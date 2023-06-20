Police are looking to get more information about the death of a man on the freeway late Monday night.

Man killed while walking on freeway may have been struck by several drivers, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man hit and killed on the freeway late Monday night may have been hit by several drivers in southwest Houston, police told ABC13.

The incident happened on the freeway portion of Post Oak southbound before the W. Bellfort exit.

According to authorities, the man was walking in moving lanes of traffic at about 10:45 p.m. when he was hit and killed.

Police believe he was hit by at least two more drivers, but there may be more.

One of drivers returned to the scene and called 911, officials said.

Police said they don't know why the man was walking on the freeway. He also hasn't been identified.

So far, police don't have any descriptions of the vehicles that hit the man.