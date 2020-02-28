Man checking trailer killed on shoulder of East Freeway

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A man checking on his trailer on the shoulder of the interstate was struck and killed Thursday night when another truck veered off the road and onto the shoulder.It happened just after 10 p.m. on the East Freeway near Sheldon Rd.The truck that veered off the road struck the trailer and the man, who died at the scene. Three passengers inside the truck that struck the man were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said. The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.