Tomball is the first place in southeast Texas to go to this extreme. Other Houston-area cities are under voluntary restrictions. Here is what this means.

Pearland enacts mandatory water restrictions after entering Stage One of its drought plan

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Leadership has made the decision to implement Stage One drought restrictions for the City of Pearland on Thursday in compliance with the City's Drought Contingency Plan.

The decision was made by key quantifiable circumstances and their continued efforts, with Pearland Water continuing to monitor water consumption across the City and its resulting effect on the City's entire water system.

Stage One limits include voluntarily restricting outdoor watering between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., as well as limiting outdoor watering to twice per week on days when residents' garbage is collected.

Other Houston-area cities including Tomball, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Katy, La Porte, and Fulshear are under voluntary restrictions, too.

