man killed

Man told friend he shot his father to death in Pearland, police say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting his father to death in a Pearland home told a friend he was responsible for the killing, according to Pearland police.

It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 1600 block of Rayburn Lane.

Officers responded to the home and saw a 38-year-old man inside a bedroom and took him into custody, Pearland police said. They found the body of a 69-year-old man in another bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting, but there were no other suspects or victims involved in the incident, police said.

The 38-year-old man who was arrested called a friend and told them about the killing, according to PPD. That person was the one who called 911.

There was no word on the identity of the suspect or the victim in the incident.
