Pearland HS band still in shock after televised performance

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pearland High School band is back home after performing at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

The band was one of 88 bands chosen from around the country to participate in the legendary parade, which millions of people watch every year.

The 350-member band wowed the crowed with its own rendition of the 1980 hit "Celebration."

It wasn't all work for the high schoolers. While in California, they also got to explore Los Angeles and visit "the happiest place on earth": Disneyland.



"I don't even think it's still fully set it in, and the parade was yesterday," laughed Camille Blanchard, a drum major. "Just the amount of people that were there."

"We're just really excited that our kids got to showcase our talent, our dedication, and our community to the world," explained Joe Munoz, Pearland High School's band director.



The band was chosen, in part, for its volunteer programs during Hurricane Harvey.

"Before Harvey hit, the band was getting to be closer with each other," said Shane Foreman, who plays the bass trombone. "Then it hit and we really bonded more because it's a devastating event, so we grew tighter as a band and as a band family."

