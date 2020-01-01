Pearland HS band wows the crowd at Rose Parade

Today was@Load Day! Trucks are loaded and ready to roll out on December 26th for California! @RoseParade @PasadenaTofR pic.twitter.com/MGJY3VW59s — Pearland Band (@PearlandBand) December 23, 2019

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- It's an exciting week for the Pearland High School marching band as they ring in the new year with a bang and a stellar performance.The band performed at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year's Day. They were number 55 out of the 88 set performers.It's the first time the 350-member band has been chosen to perform at such a large and prominent event.The band was recognized for their efforts helping their community after Hurricane Harvey."In just two hours notice the band helped set up shelters and aid stations at their high school in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017," the announcer said. "These kids spent weeks of their normal practice time offering help to their neighbors in need."The iconic tradition attracts thousands of people every year. This year, they got a piece of Texas."The kids are fantastic," said Kirk Scruggs with the Pearland Band Booster Club before their trip. "They're very excited about it. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for these kids.""They are so excited," explained Scruggs. "The minute we announced it, the room was jumping up and down."Since the announcement, the band and its supporters had been raising money to go. So, what was the total cost to attend? Close to a million dollars."Ours was selected because of our hope that we gave during Hurricane Harvey," said Scruggs. "The theme this year is hope."The band required eight different planes to travel to California. In total, about 400 people from Pearland attended.