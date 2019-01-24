U.S. & WORLD

Sebring Florida bank shooting: All 5 victims killed were female

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News has the latest on a shooting in Sebring, Florida, that left five people dead.

SEBRING, Florida --
Authorities have begun to release details about the five people who were killed in a shooting at a bank on Wednesday.

FULL STORY: The latest on the Florida bank shooting

All five victims were female, according to the Highlands County Sheriff. Four of them worked for the bank, while one was a customer.

Two of the victims have been identified as Cynthia Watson, 65, who was a customer, and Marisol Lopez, 55, who was a bank employee.

Sebring police Chief Karl Hoglund said three of the victims' families don't want their loved one's name released.

The suspect, 21-year-old Zephen Xaver, called police from inside the bank and told them he shot five people, police said.

SEE ALSO: What we know about the Florida bank shooting suspect

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they come in.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingu.s. & worldgun violencecrimefatal shootingFlorida
U.S. & WORLD
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
Police describe Florida bank shooting that killed 5
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
Texas City teen dies after being hit by train
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Lance McCullers Jr. helping save hundreds of pets each week
Two permanent ramp closures coming this weekend
Best 50 jobs in America for 2019
Man rode motorcycle inside home during bizarre SWAT standoff
Goodwill Ebooks: Save time and money when buying books
Show More
Store giving $50 gift cards to furloughed federal employees today
Man attacked by pit bulls he helped raise
Child accidentally shoots mom outside preschool
St. Louis police officer killed during accidental shooting
Victim may have solved his own murder
More News