CAR CRASH

Rapper Paul Wall posts to Instagram following car crash with son in vehicle before Austin concert

EMBED </>More Videos

Rapper Paul Wall posts to Instagram following car crash with son in vehicle before Austin concert

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston rapper Paul Wall revealed he was involved in a major car crash with his son in Austin Saturday night while heading to his concert.

The rapper says it was the first time his 12-year-old son, Will, was able to come to a show and spend time with his father and rappers Slim Thug, Mike Jones, and Lil' Flip when the incident occurred.

"This was my son first time comin(g) with squad," the rapper said in an Instagram post. "Before we left the house my son and I prayed like we always do. We prayed that God would protect us while we are out, that our travels would be safe, and that our family and home would be protected while we are gone."



Wall said the men were on high alert to make sure nothing went wrong, but as they pulled into the concert venue, he looked out the window to see a white truck coming towards the vehicle.

"He had 2 hands on the wheel, and he was buckling down as he was speeding up to hit us. Although there was an empty lane to his left, he sped up and came right in my direction (middle row passenger where he made impact)," Wall continued.

The rapper says both vehicles were completely totaled, and they had to climb out of the back of the vehicle because of the bent metal and broken glass.

"The fact that we were all able to walk away in tact is a miracle," he said. "My son and I prayed for traveling grace and protection, and God answered our prayers."

Wall and his son were not injured during the accident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rappercar crashcar accidentinstagramconcertAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Driver crashes into ambulance in Humble, police say
CRASH CAM: Some of the worst drivers in Texas
Residents demand safety changes to 'dangerous intersection'
Teen driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau Grand Prix
More car crash
Top Stories
1 dead and 2 injured after shootout in north Houston
Missing 2-year-old child found safe after Amber Alert
New report states climate change could damage U.S. economy
Camp Fire, deadliest in California history, is 100% contained
Government shuts down border as migrants march closer
Driver crashes into ambulance in Humble, police say
Long-lost Brooklyn dog mysteriously appears in Florida
Vietnamese pork rolls made in Houston recalled due to listeria
Show More
Bob McNair's legacy to continue on through foundation
49ers release Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest
Woman dies after plastic surgery complications in Mexico
Investigation underway for man shot dead at Chuck-E-Cheese
Texas A&M, LSU play 7 overtimes until Aggies win
More News