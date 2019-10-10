Some Patton Village residents told it could be months before running water restored to their homes

PATTON VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been three weeks since Tropical Storm Imelda slammed southeast Texas, leaving a lot of damage behind in places like Montgomery County. On of top of the clean up, some people still don't have running water since the storm."I live in the United States of America, and I thought water would be one thing that I would never see not happen," says Patton Village resident, Gary Duncan.He and his family are one of many on North Lakeview Street who haven't had running water since Imelda came through. He was told it could take months before it's restored."This isn't three days after the storm, this is three weeks. So, if we could pick up the pace a little bit, it would be much appreciated," Duncan said.The City of Patton Village has provided a space for people to take showers and get bottled water.Duncan says it's not enough. On top of that, he says, parts of his street is crumbling."I've been all over talking to the city and the county, and nobody seems to want to fix it," Duncan said."I would like the mayor to explain why these processes took so long and not excuses, an actual explanation as to why the water has been off so long," he said.ABC13 reached out to Patton Village Mayor Leah Tarrant, but was told she was out of town.City council member Michelle Earhart did drop by during our interview to measure the sinkholes in front of Duncan's home.Duncan said this is the first time he's seen anyone from city council out there.