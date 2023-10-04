Pelosi ordered to vacate Capitol office as Speaker McHenry's first act, sources tell ABC News

Kevin McCarthy will not run for House speaker again after being ousted on Tuesday, his office said.

Pelosi was informed of this news as she was in San Francisco attending a memorial service for the late Dianne Feinstein.

In one of Rep. Patrick McHenry's first moves as speaker pro tempore, he ordered Nancy Pelosi to immediately vacate her hideaway office in the Capitol by Wednesday, sources tell ABC News.

Most lawmakers have offices in the buildings surrounding the Capitol -- not in the Capitol itself.

Hideaway offices are private unmarked spaces in the Capitol, typically reserved for members of House leadership. But as a former speaker, Pelosi was allowed to keep one.

In a statement to ABC News, Speaker Emerita Pelosi criticized the move, "With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol. Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time."

Pelosi continued, "This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition. As Speaker, I gave former Speaker Hastert a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished."

