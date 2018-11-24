THAT'S NOT OURS | Pastor says hidden game room firefighters found in church building isn't his

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters called to reports of a fire inside a house of worship in north Harris County uncovered instead more than 100 gambling machines.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Turney Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Friday for a reported fire at the Word of Life Church.

Firefighters arrived to find no signs of fire. However, the person who reported the incident said he was locked in by an electronic door lock.

Crews made their way into the church, where they revealed a large gaming room.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene, where they took several people out of the building in handcuffs. The sheriff's office said it was interviewing people regarding the gaming room. One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Pastor Anthony Scott told ABC13 the church shares the building with another business. One side of the building is the Word of Life Church, and the other side is its own separate entity.

Scott said that he and his church couldn't afford the entire building, so the landlord put a wall that separates the church from the other side of the building.

He also says he has no idea who the manager of the other side is and has little to no information about the business they run.

An investigation into the game room, including its legality, is underway.

