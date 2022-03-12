Passenger killed in car crash near Westheimer after deputies say driver failed to brake

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- A fatal car crash left a woman dead in west Houston Friday evening, according to police.The driver of the Toyota Rav4 crashed into pillars killing her friend in the passenger seat around 7:15 p.m. near Westheimer, investigators say.Investigators on scene said there is no indication that the female driver tried to brake while leaving the street, before smashing into the pillars.The driver was taken into surgery and is expected to survive.A district attorney is trying to determine whether the driver was intoxicated. If that is the case, she will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.Sean Teare of the Harris County DA's office said this the beginning of a "very, very deadly week to two weeks in Harris County."