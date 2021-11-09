4 hospitalized after shooting in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured Monday evening.Officers said the shooting happened Monday after 5:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Austin Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found four people in a car, three of them had suffered a gunshot wound and one person suffered lacerations to the hand.One of the victims, a woman, was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight, while three others were taken by ambulance.Police said another vehicle pulled up next to the victims' car and fired multiple rounds. It's unclear what led to the incident, but police said they are investigating.At this time, police have not released any information on the suspect(s) but believe they were in a white sedan, possibly a Cadillac.