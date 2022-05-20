police-involved shooting

Aggravated assault suspect shot and killed by Pasadena police in Seabrook

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Aggravated assault suspect shot and killed by Pasadena police

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police shot and killed a man who they were trying to track down. Police said he pulled a gun as officers moved in.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Repsdorph in Seabrook on Thursday night.

According to Pasadena police, officers were searching the area for a suspect on a felony aggravated assault warrant.

When officers spotted the suspect, they attempted to make contact with him.

That's when police say the man pulled out a gun.

"When that took place, he pulled a handgun out, displayed it in a threatening manner, and our officers shot and killed him," Assistant Chief Kevin Wingerson said.

It was unclear how many officers fired their weapons or if the man ever fired his gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more on this story, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seabrookpasadenapolice involved shootingdeadly shootingpolice shootingshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING
HPD officers fatally shoot man after chase and crash in NE Houston
Autopsy proves man was no threat to officer who shot him, family says
Patrick Lyoya died from gunshot to back of head: official autopsy
Catalytic converter theft suspect shot and killed by Sugar Land police
TOP STORIES
Chase suspect in stolen SUV crashes into innocent driver: Officials
HPD arrests man charged with robbing and kidnapping roommate
Teen shot in gunbattle between 2 groups in west Harris County
Here's how many inches of rain you could get over the next 7 days
Line for sold-out concert stretched across Houston's north side
Is Texas missing out? Oklahoma cashes in on booming marijuana market
Celebrate National Streaming Day with Hulu for $1/month for 3 months
Show More
Woman claimed self-defense in deadly Clear Lake marina shooting
Harris County DA demands Hidalgo stop 'daily public misstatements'
Galveston woman Turns to Ted after flood insurance issues
Funerals begin for victims of Buffalo supermarket shooting
Disney celebrates National Streaming Day with drone show over DTLA
More TOP STORIES News