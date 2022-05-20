Aggravated assault suspect shot and killed by Pasadena police in Seabrook

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police shot and killed a man who they were trying to track down. Police said he pulled a gun as officers moved in.The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Repsdorph in Seabrook on Thursday night.According to Pasadena police, officers were searching the area for a suspect on a felony aggravated assault warrant.When officers spotted the suspect, they attempted to make contact with him.That's when police say the man pulled out a gun."When that took place, he pulled a handgun out, displayed it in a threatening manner, and our officers shot and killed him," Assistant Chief Kevin Wingerson said.It was unclear how many officers fired their weapons or if the man ever fired his gun.The investigation is ongoing.