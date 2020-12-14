4 Pasadena officers shoot and kill armed thief who took 2 vehicles

HPD commanders, investigators & PIO en route to a Pasadena PD officer-involved shooting in the 11100 block of Sabo.



Suspect was reportedly struck- no condition available. No officers injured.



HPD was not involved in the incident, however will lead the investigation.#hounews pic.twitter.com/890WDnh5sR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 14, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four Pasadena police officers on Monday opened fire on an armed man who stole two different vehicles in a crime spree that spanned parts of southeast Harris County.The shots were fired on Sabo Road in southeast Houston during the afternoon. The suspect died from the police gunfire.According to Houston police, whose officers were not involved in the shooting but are investigating along with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the suspect had stolen a Cadillac Escalade in the 9800 block of Blackhawk Boulevard during the morning.The vehicle's OnStar assistant tracked the vehicle into Pasadena, prompting the city's police to be informed at about 3 p.m. The onboard assistant shut the vehicle off to allow officers to get to the SUV's location.However, police said officers backed off when the suspect held a gun to his head. The suspect then ditched the Escalade and took another vehicle nearby that had keys in the ignition.Pasadena police then chased after the suspect who led them on the Gulf Freeway, even going in the wrong direction on the northbound lanes. Along the way, the suspect hit several vehicles.The suspect then exited off Fuqua and was pinned by officers on Sabo, where he pulled out his firearm and was shot by the officers.The officers who opened fire on the suspect are being placed on administrative leave amid the investigation.As for getting through the area, police advised drivers that Sabo south of Fuqua and north of the Beltway will be shut down for an extended time.