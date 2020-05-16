Community & Events

Pasadena Memorial HS staff go virtual for prom dance tradition for students

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Administrators from Pasadena Memorial High School weren't going to let COVID-19 stand in the way of their prom tradition that's been going on for more than 10 years.

Every year, school leaders perform a choreographed dance at prom.

This year, it was supposed to take place May 2 in Galveston, but was postponed.

The school principal, Jeremy Richardson, said they didn't want to let the students down.

"We wanted to make this video for our senior class to let them know that we love them, and that we haven't forgotten about them," said Richardson.

The staff received help from the wife of an assistant principal, who happens to be a dance teacher.

"She was able to choreograph the dance for us and put the different pieces together," said Richardson.

Pasadena Memorial has rescheduled graduation for July 31 at NRG Stadium.

