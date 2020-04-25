Klein ISD set to host proms for its students in July

Klein High: July 25 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center

Klein Forest: July 18 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center

Klein Oak: July 17 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center

Klein Collins: July 23 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center

Klein Cain: July 24 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Dates were all set for high school graduations and proms. Dresses and suits were purchased and ready to be worn for the big night.But that has all been pushed back or completely canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.Not for one high school, however.Klein ISD is set to give its students a prom this year.Here are the following dates and times: