Klein ISD set to host proms for its students in July

But that has all been pushed back or completely canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Not for one high school, however.
Klein ISD is set to give its students a prom this year.
Here are the following dates and times:
- Klein High: July 25 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center
- Klein Forest: July 18 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center
- Klein Oak: July 17 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center
- Klein Collins: July 23 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center
- Klein Cain: July 24 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center
