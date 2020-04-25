Education

Klein ISD set to host proms for its students in July

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Dates were all set for high school graduations and proms. Dresses and suits were purchased and ready to be worn for the big night.

But that has all been pushed back or completely canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SEE RELATED: High school graduation traditions change with pandemic

Not for one high school, however.

Klein ISD is set to give its students a prom this year.

Here are the following dates and times:

  • Klein High: July 25 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center
  • Klein Forest: July 18 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center
  • Klein Oak: July 17 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center
  • Klein Collins: July 23 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center
  • Klein Cain: July 24 at 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Center


The video above is from a related story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationkleinsocial distancinghigh schoolcoronaviruspromklein isd
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another violent night of shootings across Houston area
Son accused of shooting his mother to death in SE Harris Co.
Dave Ward's wife now asks for your prayers for him
HISD to distribute food for up to 5,000 families at NRG Park
Wild weather rocks hit residents in Tomball, Magnolia overnight
Child found unresponsive inside vehicle in Tomball
NOT REAL NEWS: This week's fake coronavirus headlines
Show More
Delivery driver drives back to Pizza Hut after being shot
Supplier says this is the reason you can't find toilet paper
Woman shot 'out of nowhere' while driving in north Harris Co.
Hubble telescope marks 30 years of space observation
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
More TOP STORIES News