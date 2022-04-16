attempted abduction

$75,000 bond set for man accused in case of attempted kidnappings in Pasadena and Deer Park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bond set at $75,000 for man accused in attempted kidnappings

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of trying to kidnap three girls, two in the Pasadena area and one in Deer Park, had his bond set at $75,000.

Chase Brefczynski went before a judge for the first time overnight. On Wednesday, Brefczynski was arrested in Lufkin, Texas in connection with the attempted kidnapping cases, police said. He has been charged with one count of aggravated attempted kidnapping.

Police said they had been searching for Brefczynski since last week, after the incidents in the Pasadena and Deer Park area.

If Brefczynski posts bond, he will be under house arrest and cannot have any contact with children.

Anna Vega and her 11-year-old daughter said they were relieved and thankful that he is off the streets.

WATCH: Suspect who tried luring 3 young girls seen driving around neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

New video shows the suspect who attempted to abduct three girls in Pasadena and Deer Park driving around a neighborhood.



"Right after, I was like, 'Man, I just want (police) to find them, because I don't want to hear a story about a young girl getting abducted, or killed, even or something worse happening," Vega said when asked if she'd considered what could've happened that morning.



Vega's description helped investigators find Brefczynski.

"There was something very specific about his haircut, his eyes. It's him," she said.

Vega now drives her daughter to school. Despite the suspect's arrest, her daughter said it'll take her some time to feel safe again.

"It'll take me some time, I think, to again feel 100% safe. Even 75% safe. At this point, even now, I'm a little paranoid when I walk to stores or anywhere. I don't know. It's just made me a lot more observant," her 11-year-old daughter said.

In both Pasadena cases, police said the suspect asked the young girls for directions and then asked the young girls to get closer, as he said he could not hear the answer.

EMBED More News Videos

Police said Chase Brefczynski was arrested on his 25th birthday. He's charged with one count of aggravated attempted kidnapping.



One of the cases involved a 15-year-old girl, records show. In this case, Brefczynski asked the girl for directions to the Jimmy Burke Activity Center in Deer Park, records state. Brefczynski gave the victim his phone and as she typed the address, he pulled out a gun and told her to go with him or he'd hurt her, according to records.

Rather than getting inside the car, the teen ran away, records state.

In the Deer Park case, police said the 11-year-old was in the 2700 block of Hillshire Drive and walking to school when she said a grey sedan approached her. Police said the suspect driving continued to follow her and tried talking to her several times.

Police said Brefczynski asked the 11-year-old for directions to the same center.

A video released by police showed the moment the suspect kept following the young girl. At one point, the girl stopped and so did the car and the young girl was then seen walking toward a house. At that point, the car goes in reverse.

Police are asking any other potential victims or witnesses to come forward. The number to call is 713-475-7266.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenadeer parkbondscrimearrestattempted abductioncourtpasadena isdkidnappingwarningsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION
Suspect who tried luring girls in Pasadena area arrested, police say
Former teacher asks for help to secure elementary school
Former Alief ISD teacher demands change after student nearly abducted
Video shows car of suspect who allegedly tried to abduct 3 girls
TOP STORIES
$2M worth of meth found in Harris County home
Breezy, warm and muggy Easter weekend
TikTok star from Alvin raises awareness after colon cancer diagnosis
Gov. Abbott announced Texas will ease inspections at Mexican border
South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
1 killed after police chase ends in crash
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Show More
Surveillance photos of Spivey's Uptown shooting suspects released
Aspiring rapper found shot to death in his home in NE Houston
Texas City explosion survivors remember the horror from 1947
100 lifeguards to be hired at Houston pools for summer 2022
Woman says unwanted shoes keep showing up on doorstep
More TOP STORIES News