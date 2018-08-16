A man out on parole for pretending to be an attorney was just arrested again allegedly doing the same thing.Houston police Major Offenders Division arrested John B. Kennedy on Thursday morning at his office on F.M. 1960 in Humble.He is accused once again of falsely identifying himself as a lawyer.The sign outside his office advertises representation for divorce, personal injury, auto accidents, crimes and insurance claims. According to sources, he allegedly had dozens of clients.Eyewitness News was there when undercover officers executed a search warrant and confiscated boxes of files.According to Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Kennedy was convicted and went to prison in August 2012 to serve a 10-year sentence for "falsely holding oneself as an attorney." He was granted parole on Aug. 6, 2015. His parole was schedule to end August 2021.