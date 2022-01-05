Fraudulent QR codes posted on-street parking pay stations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the past three weeks, San Antonio and Austin discovered fraudulent QR codes posted to on-street parking pay stations, according to ParkHouston.
Houston's parking enforcement officers are now also finding phony QR codes while inspecting the city's more than 900 pay stations.
The City of Houston does not use QR codes on any on-street parking pay stations, nor does the City accept payments through QR codes. The City of Houston accepts four means of payment for parking: coins, bills or credit card at a ParkHouston pay station, or by using the ParkHouston app.
"ParkHouston urges residents to be aware and educate friends and colleagues on proper payment methods," the release continued.
City officials confirmed to ABC13 that officers have spotted QR codes in the following locations:
900 McKinney, north side of the block
1000 McKinney, north side of the block
1300 Polk, south side of the block
1400 Bell, north side of the block
600 Polk, north side of the street
ParkHouston's team is continuing to inspect each pay station and suggests if you have paid using a QR code, you should dispute the charge with your credit card company.
If you see a QR code of any kind on a pay station, please report it to parking@houstontx.gov or call 311.
