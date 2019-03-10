HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston parents have been detained for questioning after police found their 5-year-old daughter dead.
The initial call said the little girl may have fallen from a second story apartment on Broadway Street, but police have questions about that story.
According to police, the little girl had bruises all over her body that may not be consistent with a fall alone.
Detectives say an autopsy will give them a better idea of what actually caused the child's death.
When police arrived, they found the 5 year old in a bottom floor apartment. According to police, her mom stated that she fell from the second story.
The girl's mother and step-father were at the scene, but haven't been charged in her death. The step-father was charged for not identifying himself.
"When units responded, he had lied to police about his name. He ended up telling the police a little bit afterwards his real name. He actually has a parole violation and a warrant for his arrest," said an officer at the scene.
Police are canvasing the area to see if anyone saw or heard anything.
Parents detained after 5-year-old found dead in southeast Houston
TOP STORIES
Show More