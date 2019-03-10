Parents detained after 5-year-old found dead in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston parents have been detained for questioning after police found their 5-year-old daughter dead.The initial call said the little girl may have fallen from a second story apartment on Broadway Street, but police have questions about that story.According to police, the little girl had bruises all over her body that may not be consistent with a fall alone.Detectives say an autopsy will give them a better idea of what actually caused the child's death.When police arrived, they found the 5 year old in a bottom floor apartment. According to police, her mom stated that she fell from the second story.The girl's mother and step-father were at the scene, but haven't been charged in her death. The step-father was charged for not identifying himself."When units responded, he had lied to police about his name. He ended up telling the police a little bit afterwards his real name. He actually has a parole violation and a warrant for his arrest," said an officer at the scene.Police are canvasing the area to see if anyone saw or heard anything.