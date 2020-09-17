Panera's new Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese gets a Michael Bolton love song

Not every menu item deserves an epic love song sung by Michael Bolton. We felt like the NEW Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese was worthy. @mbsings pic.twitter.com/Irjcp40uL3 — Panera Bread (@panerabread) September 16, 2020

Two of the most beloved Panera menu items are getting married and Michael Bolton is serenading the new dish with a love song.The Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese is a combo of the chain's Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mac and Cheese.Panera and singer Michael Bolton have released a digital short, "When Some Mac Loves Broccoli Cheddar."The lyrics go:The song is a parody of the singer's hit song from the 90s- "When a Man Loves a Woman."Panera calls the dish "so irresistible, it's what love songs are made of."