2 wanted after they're seen on video using paintball gun to knock out camera in northwest Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities want to find the vandals who were caught on video using a paintball gun to knock out a surveillance camera used to monitor illegal dumping in a remote area of northwest Harris County.

This happened on Dec. 8 in the 7200 block of Fairbanks N. Houston, but officials released the information on Tuesday.

Cameras at the location are used to monitor illegal dumping.

Despite one of the cameras being damaged, officials were able to recover evidence showing the suspects shooting at the camera with a paintball gun, making it inoperable.

It's unknown if the vandals are juveniles or young adults, but the footage does show their faces.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help to identify the two suspects.

Both people would face criminal mischief charges.

If you recognize them, call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.