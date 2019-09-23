Police chief stops by Montrose restaurant after 4th break-in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The owners of Mexican eatery "Cuchara" in Montrose are fed up and frustrated after learning early Monday morning that their restaurant had suffered another break-in."We don't keep any cash in the restaurant so they didn't find anything," said Charlie McDaniel, the co-owner of the restaurant. "As far as we know, nothing was stolen, just vandalized."A glass side door into the restaurant that's located on the corner of Taft and Fairview was completely shattered.McDaniel found the mess when he arrived at the restaurant around 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning.This is the fourth time the restaurant has had a break-in. According to Houston Police records, the other three incidents occurred back in January and June, and another in November of 2018.The restaurant tweeted out a photo of the damage, tagging Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, asking, "How many more times do we have to go thru this?"Chief Acevedo responded to the tweets asking the owners to send him an email.The chief also stopped by the restaurant, but left because it appeared that nobody was inside. He stopped by a second time and spoke with McDaniel about what happened."I was near Cuchara when I saw that tweet and went by to meet with one of the owners, and I share his frustrations," Chief Acevedo said.Acevedo says there is not much of a push right now in the criminal justice system to hold non-violent criminals accountable, which he believes is part of the problem.Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Houston Police Department.