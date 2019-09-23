Police chief stops by Montrose restaurant after 4th break-in

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The owners of Mexican eatery "Cuchara" in Montrose are fed up and frustrated after learning early Monday morning that their restaurant had suffered another break-in.

"We don't keep any cash in the restaurant so they didn't find anything," said Charlie McDaniel, the co-owner of the restaurant. "As far as we know, nothing was stolen, just vandalized."

A glass side door into the restaurant that's located on the corner of Taft and Fairview was completely shattered.

McDaniel found the mess when he arrived at the restaurant around 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

This is the fourth time the restaurant has had a break-in. According to Houston Police records, the other three incidents occurred back in January and June, and another in November of 2018.

The restaurant tweeted out a photo of the damage, tagging Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, asking, "How many more times do we have to go thru this?"

Chief Acevedo responded to the tweets asking the owners to send him an email.

The chief also stopped by the restaurant, but left because it appeared that nobody was inside. He stopped by a second time and spoke with McDaniel about what happened.

"I was near Cuchara when I saw that tweet and went by to meet with one of the owners, and I share his frustrations," Chief Acevedo said.

Acevedo says there is not much of a push right now in the criminal justice system to hold non-violent criminals accountable, which he believes is part of the problem.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Houston Police Department.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montroserobberybreak in
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man attacked by intruders carrying gun and machete: constable
Tropical systems move through the Atlantic
La Porte student accused of making gun threat arrested
Imelda forces Kingwood couple to restart repairs from May flood
Baby dolphin found with shark bites receiving care in Galveston
Friendswood High School senior killed in crash near Navasota
I-10 traffic jams continue after barge crash
Show More
University of Houston QB to sit out remainder of season
USPS 'making progress' after roof collapse
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter
Louisiana man drowns after underwater marriage proposal
Mostly dry and hot for the second day of Fall
More TOP STORIES News