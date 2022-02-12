18-wheeler overturned forces shutdown on ramp from Gulf Freeway to South Loop east

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking the ramp to get on to the South Loop from I-45.Houston TranStar video shows the big rig appeared to have overturned with a group of 18-wheelers waiting close behind, blocking the exit ramp from Gulf Freeway to South Loop east.Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to big rig covering the lanes.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.