traffic

18-wheeler overturned forces shutdown on ramp from Gulf Freeway to South Loop east

EMBED <>More Videos

Traffic check: Houston TranStar cameras

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking the ramp to get on to the South Loop from I-45.

Houston TranStar video shows the big rig appeared to have overturned with a group of 18-wheelers waiting close behind, blocking the exit ramp from Gulf Freeway to South Loop east.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to big rig covering the lanes.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontraffictruck crashtraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Driver reaches 100 mph while running from police in Humble
Multi-vehicle crash on Southwest Fwy at US-90 one of many ice problems
Ice reported on Houston-area roads
Icy roads cause 10-vehicle crash WB on Westpark Toll Road
TOP STORIES
2 people injured in small plane crash at NW Harris Co. golf course
Balloon release set to honor 11-year-old Darius Dugas
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine
Driver found with fatal gunshot wounds after shootout in NE Harris Co.
Drivers can now face felony charges for fatal pedestrian crashes
Man charged with murder tried killing witness, police say
Security guard killed at a game room in southeast Houston
Show More
Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in
TX Family battles insurance company to cover father's cancer treatment
Threats made to school after 4 students attacked coach, officials say
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect recommitted to mental health facility
Ahead of UFC 271, Houston's Derrick Lewis celebrated for being clean
More TOP STORIES News