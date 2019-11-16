Overnight fire damages 27 cars at northeast Houston auction site

Overnight, HCFMO investigators responded to Cash For Cars in the 1650 block of Rankin Rd. 27 cars were damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is accidental, unspecified electrical anomaly in the vehicle of where the fire originated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/6IZrDd5jKo — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) November 16, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office was called to the Cash For Cars on Rankin Road at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, where more than 20 cars were engulfed in flames.Authorities say an accidental, unspecified electrical anomaly in a vehicle caused a fire that spread through the lot.The Aldine fire chief tells ABC13 that 22 cars caught fire, and the HCFMO says 27 cars total were damaged.Authorities say there were no injuries and the business was not under operation at the time of the fire.