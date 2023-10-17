Out Magazine honors influential pastor of one of Houston's oldest churches

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The pastor of Houston's third-oldest church has just been named one of the nation's most influential LGBTQ+ leaders.

Out Magazine named Rev. Leslie Jackson to its 2023 Out100 list Tuesday, a prestigious compilation of the year's most impactful people.

Jackson is the senior pastor of St. Peter United, which celebrated its 175th anniversary earlier this month in the Spring Branch area.

The bisexual Navy veteran-turned-preacher made history in 2019 as St. Peter United's first African American pastor, and has since become a prominent voice among Houston's faith and LGBTQ+ communities alike.

The reverend also serves on the board of Allies in Hope, formerly AIDS Foundation Houston.

Jackson will be featured in Out Magazine's next issue alongside singer Brandi Carlisle and GMA's Robin Roberts. The Out100 issue hits newsstands on Oct. 31st.

You can also catch the reverend on the Out100 special, which airs right here on ABC13 on Nov. 25.

WATCH: Our America: Pride In History III