Oscars presenters include Emily Blunt, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Zendaya, Bad Bunny

The final round of presenters for the 2024 Oscars has been unveiled.

On Tuesday it was revealed that Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz and Forest Whitaker will present at the 96th Academy Awards.

It was previously announced that Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas, Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong'o, Catherine O'Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya will be presenters at the show.

The Oscars may be a coronation for "Oppenheimer," which comes in with a leading 13 nominations, though other films, including "Barbie," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Poor Things" are in the mix.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show will be held Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 7 p.m. EST - one hour earlier than usual - and be broadcast live on ABC. A preshow will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST.