PHOTOS: Red carpet looks from some of this year's top nominees

Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Oscars are just as much about the stunning red carpet fashion as they are about the awards.

This awards season, some of the top nominees have served several stand out looks, and now, fans cannot wait to see what stars like Emma Stone, Colman Domingo and Da'Vine Joy Randolph will wear on Hollywood's biggest night.

Nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in "Poor Things," Emma Stone has been going glam this season in gowns that shimmer and shine.

Emma Stone poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for "Poor Things" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, stylists Wayman + Micah talked about how Da'Vine Joy Randolph's team has been embracing a "modern" take on Old Hollywood glamour for her red carpet looks.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Randolph, a first-time Oscar nominee, is up for Best Supporting Actress for her work in "The Holdovers."

Colman Domingo, who is nominated for best actor for his performance in "Rustin," has gotten attention for his stylish suits and impeccable tailoring. Domingo also works with Wayman + Micah to create his iconic ensembles.

Colman Domingo arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Domingo is the first Afro-Latino to be nominated for best actor and only the second openly gay man to earn a nomination for playing a gay character.

Take a look at the photo gallery above for some of the best 2024 red carpet looks from this year's top nominees.

