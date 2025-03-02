'Wicked' cast is 'popular' on the Oscars red carpet

On The Red Carpet is live at the 97th Oscars as the stars arrive for Hollywood's biggest night.

"Wicked" stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have hit the Oscars red carpet.

Grande channeled her character Glinda from the blockbuster film, wearing a light pink Schiaparelli gown for the occasion.

Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell

Erivo also wore an ode to her 'Wicked' character Elphaba, sporting a sculptural forest green gown.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss

Erivo (Elphaba) is up for best actress, Grande (Glinda) is up for best supporting actress, and the film also raked in several technical nods.

Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose Thropp, arrived to the Oscars in a sparkling red dress with ruby red shoes.

Marissa Bode arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss

"Wicked" star Jeff Goldblum hit the carpet in a white blazer, wearing a lilac shirt with floral details underneath. He paired the look with a striking boutonniere.

Jeff Goldblum arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell

"Wicked" co-stars Ethan Slater and Bowen Yang also posed for photos on the 2025 Oscars red carpet Sunday night.

Yang wore a fun leather coat with a unique floral design and a ruffled pink shirt underneath.

US comedian Bowen Yang attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP

Slater plays Boq and Yang plays Pfannee in the film.

Ethan Slater attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

While neither actor is nominated tonight, "Wicked" is up for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture.

Good Morning America contributed to this report.